EDGAR LUNGU WAS A WEAK CANDIDATE TO DEFEAT.

The pf acting President Robert Chabinga who is also member of parliament mentioned that Edgar Lungu was so weak politically.



The host asked Robert as how was he weak when he managed to win twice as a president.



He defended his assumption that ,if ECL was not weak how could he win the elections with few votes against the opposition.



He mentioned that in

2015 he won with less than 200 thousands votes ,the second election he won with 100 thousands,he mentioned that a strong Presidsnt is supposed to win with million votes.



He said it is sad that a sitting President with all state machinery wins an election with 100 thousands votes?



How do you digest or comment on Robert Chibanga’ remarks over the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Edgar Changwa Lungu was the Zambian 6th President in Zambia.He died in South Africa in 2025 5th June were he had gone for his usual mefdical check ups.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.