Edgar Lungu’s body will be brought in privately, same way he sneaked out to SA privately, says Makebi Zulu, Family Spokesperson

Family to Repatriate President Edgar Lungu Privately After Rift with Government





Lusaka, Zambia — 7 June 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The family of the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has announced that it will proceed with a private repatriation of his remains from South Africa, citing mistrust and mistreatment by the current government.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu made the announcement during a press briefing, revealing that while the Zambian government had expressed interest in participating in the funeral arrangements, the former president’s family had decided to honor his personal wishes and manage the process independently.





“The family wished to respect the wishes of the former president,” said Zulu. “He made it clear that he wanted to be buried in Zambia, his homeland, and that the Zambian people should mourn him with dignity.”





Zulu noted that President Lungu, who died on Thursday in South Africa, was aware of how he had been treated during his post-presidency.



“He was cognizant of the mistreatment he underwent under this government,” Zulu stated. “He knew the state did not treat him as it ought to have.”





According to Zulu, President Lungu had repeatedly requested to travel abroad for medical attention first in 2022 and again in 2023 but was denied by the government.





“In 2022, he made a formal request to travel for medicals in South Africa. The state denied it. In 2023, he repeated the request. The response was that there were no resources. He offered to use his own resources, and even then, they said no,” Zulu said.





“This was not a vacation. This was for his life. Yet a letter dated 7th September 2023 stated clearly: denied.”



Zulu criticized the state for being aware of the president’s health condition due to his service in State House, but allegedly still choosing to restrict his movements.





“They knew his condition better than anyone. Yet they acted with indifference. His rights were denied while he was still receiving a former president’s salary,” Zulu emphasized.



When his condition worsened in 2025, Zulu said doctors flew into Zambia and advised urgent evacuation.





“At that point, he had been stripped of all his privileges. He traveled as an ordinary citizen, booked a last-minute ticket to avoid interception, and boarded just 30 minutes before departure,” said Zulu. “Those who showed him courtesy at the airport have since been fired.”





Upon his arrival in South Africa, medical professionals expressed that earlier travel could have saved his life.



“The doctors said, ‘Had he come earlier, we could have done more.’ Those words haunt us,” Zulu said solemnly.





Despite the government’s attempts to take part in ceremonial arrangements, Zulu explained that the family had declined state-led repatriation of the body





“We told them: this would dishonor him. He left Zambia quietly, and he will return quietly privately. That is the wish of the family.”





Zulu added that the family had attempted to reach common ground but was met with resistance from the government.



“Our engagement with the government today has fallen on deaf ears,” Zulu said. “They want to impose how he should be buried, who should lead the prayers, where the funeral should be. We say: no.”





“The state will not impose faith or ceremonial control on President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. His faith, his values, and his family’s wishes will be respected.”



The spokesperson concluded with a plea for national unity during the mourning period.





“This is not the time for division. We call for unity. We call for sobriety. And above all, we call for introspection,” he said.



“Any position from the government that goes against the desires of the family will not be accepted. However, we remain open to a win-win solution that respects the dignity of our late president.”





President Edgar Chagwa Lungu served as Zambia’s Sixth President from 2015 to 2021. The details regarding funeral services, burial location, and public memorials are expected to be made public by the family in the coming days.