Edgar Lungu’s  family says sorry for delaying repatriation, burial

Lungu family says sorry for delaying repatriation, burial



THE family of late former president Edgar Lungu has apologised to the nation for the delay in repatriating and burying the former head of state, attributing the hold up to difficult negotiations with the government over his final wishes.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19B649kwgq/?mibextid=oFDknk



Speaking at a joint press briefing in South Africa yesterday, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu expressed regret for the pain and confusion caused by the prolonged discussions.





“We apologise more sincerely for the inconvenience and pain that the protracted negotiations may have caused. We were doing our best to honour the former president’s personal wishes,” said Zulu.





“We understand that the events of the proceeding days had been difficult for Zambians especially supporters of PF.”



He noted that the days following Lungu’s death had been emotionally taxing for many Zambians, especially supporters of the Patriotic Front (PF).





According to Zulu, the late former president had laid out specific wishes regarding his send off which included private repatriation of his remains, having his body lie in state at his residence and explicitly excluding President Hakainde Hichilema from any proximity to his remains.





Lungu also allegedly wished for his body to be taken to Copperbelt and Eastern Province regions, which were places significant to his upbringing and political journey so that the locals could have the opportunity to pay their last respects.





He also requested that Archbishop Dr Alick Banda preside over the funeral service and that his body be accompanied at all times by a relative, an aide de camp, and his personal physician.





However, Zulu said not all these wishes were acceptable to the government.



The State had initially insisted that the body be received officially by President Hichilema at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre and did not agree to having the remains lie in state at Lungu’s private residence.





“The family found some of these conditions unacceptable,” Zulu stated, explaining that this disagreement led to the prolonged back and forth that delayed the funeral arrangements.



Following the deadlock, both parties yesterday held a joint press briefing announcing that a consensus had finally been reached.





Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa revealed that the body, originally expected on June 11, would now arrive on Wednesday, June 18.





Kangwa further announced that President Hichilema would preside over the funeral service and that the official mourning period had been extended to Monday, June 23.



To avoid unnecessary drama, Zulu said that PF acting president Given Lubinda would speak on behalf of the party at the funeral.





He added that government and the Lungu family had agreed to consult each other on who would speak at all official events.





Zulu noted the family’s commitment to honouring Lungu’s wishes within the framework agreed upon with the government, adding that they proceeded based on the state’s assurance not to betray that trust.





He also denied reports that the family had demanded the dropping of criminal charges as part of the funeral negotiations.





“The negotiations were never about pending matters in court relating to any of the members of the family or associates of the former president,” said Zulu…https://kalemba.news/local/lungu-family-says-sorry-for-delaying-repatriation-burial/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 16, 2025