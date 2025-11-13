EDGAR LUNGU’S PHOTOGRAPHER ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR PF PRESIDENCY





By Mercy Mwanza

Renowned photographer Andy Luki, known for his close association with former President Edgar Lungu, has publicly endorsed lawyer and Lungu family spokesperson Makebi Zulu for the

position of Patriotic Front (PF) President.



In a statement, Luki urged PF members to respect his decision and focus on unity within the opposition ahead of next year’s elections.





“To my leaders in PF who may not support Makebi Zulu, please don’t see me as an enemy because of my decision. Let’s work together to unite the opposition so that Zambians can make an informed choice next year,” said Luki.



He added that his endorsement followed extensive reflection and consultation.





“After deep thought and discussions with my family and friends, I have decided to officially declare my support for Makebi Zulu as PF President at the next general convention. I believe in his leadership abilities and his dedication to the nation,” Luki said.