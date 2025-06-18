VIDEO: Edgar Lungu’s remains  will not return home today says Makebi Zulu

Family of Former President Edgar Lungu Halts Return of Remains Amid Dispute with Government





South Africa, June 18, 2025



The family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has announced the decision to halt the return of his remains to the family home, citing growing tensions and breaches of prior agreements with the government regarding funeral arrangements.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu told the public today that while initial discussions with government officials had resulted in a joint agreement on the handling of the late President’s burial, the family has since observed several actions that undermined that agreement.





Chief among the concerns is the unilateral announcement by the Road Development Agency (RDA) on June 16 regarding roadworks on the key route from Crossroads to Chifwema a road designated for the state funeral procession. The family contends that this was done without consultation and directly contradicted the agreed-upon funeral programme.





Further issues arose on June 17 when the Secretary to the Cabinet issued a public statement limiting public participation in the reception of the President’s remains, again without consulting the family. According to Mr. Zulu, the family was denied the opportunity to determine or invite attendees for this critical moment.





Additionally, a programme was released suggesting that upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the late President’s body would be transported directly to a church service and subsequently to the Mulungushi International Conference Centre. This plan, too, had not been agreed upon by the family.





Mr. Zulu said despite raising these concerns with the Secretary to the Cabinet who acknowledged some errors; further publications of similar programmes continued to appear.





“For this reason and many more, the family find it very difficult to believe that the government would stick to their end of the agreement and have resolved, sadly so, that the mortal remains of President Edgar Lungu would not return home today.”





The family expressed hope that in the future, the late President’s remains will be brought home and laid to rest in a manner that respects both family wishes and national dignity.





“It is our hope that someday his remains will be recalculated back home and buried”