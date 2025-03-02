EDITOR’S CHOICE – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DISREGARD FOR DR. SAM NUJOMA’S LEGACY



By Thompson Luzendi.



On March 1st, 2025, the African continent mourned the passing of Dr. Sam Nujoma, a true pan-Africanist, freedom fighter, and founding father of Namibia’s liberation. Leaders from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) came together to honor this great son of Africa, recognizing his immense contribution to the anti-colonial struggle and the broader fight for African independence and unity.



Yet, in an astonishing display of political insensitivity and a lack of Pan-African consciousness, President Hakainde Hichilema chose not to attend this momentous occasion. Instead of standing in solidarity with fellow African leaders to pay tribute to Dr. Nujoma, President Hichilema prioritized attending the ceremonial coronation of Patricia Scotland as headwoman in Bweengwa—a decision that is not only baffling but deeply troubling.





By opting to attend a local chiefdom coronation rather than honoring a revolutionary giant, President Hichilema has sent a dangerous signal: that his administration places ceremonial pageantry over the collective history and struggle of the African people. His absence at Dr. Nujoma’s burial is a betrayal of the very principles upon which Zambia built its reputation as a bastion of liberation movements.





Zambia was once at the forefront of the African liberation struggle, providing refuge and logistical support to freedom fighters across the region, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa to mention a few. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda stood shoulder to shoulder with icons like Nujoma, Tambo, Mugabe, and Nyerere in the fight against colonialism and apartheid. Today, that proud legacy has been undermined by President Hichilema’s failure to uphold the values of Pan-African solidarity.





The decision to sideline one of Africa’s greatest revolutionaries in favor of a representative of a colonial institution reveals a worrying lack of political consciousness and historical awareness. Pan-Africanism is not a mere rhetorical device—it is a commitment to honoring those who paved the way for the dignity and sovereignty of African nations.





For a leader who often speaks about economic liberation and Africa’s place in global affairs, President Hichilema’s choice exposes the contradictions in his approach. A leader who truly understands the importance of self-determination and unity would have stood with his fellow African presidents in Namibia, reinforcing the historical bonds that define our shared struggle for liberation.





President Hichilema must recognize that his role extends beyond domestic ceremonial engagements. As a leader of a nation that played a pivotal role in African liberation, he carries the responsibility of ensuring that Zambia remains aligned with the ideals of Pan-African unity, respect, and historical continuity.





Failing to attend the burial of Dr. Sam Nujoma is more than just a diplomatic misstep—it is an insult to the spirit of African liberation. If Zambia is to retain its status as a pillar of regional and continental solidarity, its leadership must prioritize the legacies of African freedom fighters over the remnants of colonial structures.





History will remember those who stand for the ideals of justice, unity, and self-determination—and it will also remember those who choose to neglect them. President Hichilema must reflect on this misjudgment and ensure that his future actions align with the true principles of Pan-Africanism. Rest in peace Cde President Sam Nujoma – Your legacy will live on. Aluta continua.