EDUCATION, TECHNOLOGY KEY TO SHAPING ZAMBIA’S FUTURE, MINISTERS TELL UN RAPPORTEUR



Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has stressed that transforming Zambia’s societal mindset begins in the classroom. Speaking during a courtesy visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression and Opinion, Ms. Irene Khan, Mr. Syakalima highlighted the government’s commitment to keeping children in school as a means to rebuild social structures.





“Keeping children in school is an assured way of reconfiguring society. Through ongoing education policies, we are shaping a progressive mindset in young people to align with Zambia’s founding tenets,” said Mr. Syakalima.



He added that reforms like the introduction of bursary schemes and the new school curriculum, which includes a focus on combating corruption, are integral to creating a just future for Zambia.





“The minds of our children have been corrupted for far too long. Government is on course to remove this toxicity and build a generation that values justice and integrity,” he said.



Speaking on digital literacy and artificial intelligence in education the Minister also highlighted progress in digital literacy, noting joint efforts with the Ministry of Technology and Science to integrate responsible use of digital platforms into the school system.





“Teaching learners to use the digital space responsibly will help curb harmful practices. Once young people understand what is right, they will be better equipped to make discerning decisions,” Mr. Syakalima said.





Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to protecting digital rights while minimizing misuse. He pointed to legal frameworks such as the ICT Act and Cyber Crimes Act as essential tools. Additionally, he revealed that the Cyber Security Act is undergoing amendments, while the ZICTA Act, which encourages responsible digital use, is set to become law soon.





“Amid these protections, we are rolling out Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector to enhance teachers’ efficiency, from administrative tasks to direct engagement with pupils,” Mr. Mutati said.



He added that AI would promote inclusive education and prepare Zambia for a technology-driven future.





Ms. Irene Khan praised Zambia’s initiatives in education and technology, particularly the focus on digital literacy and AI.



“AI often reflects biases from its origins in the Global North, so I am pleased that Zambia is promoting equality and non-discrimination through these technologies,” she said.





Ms. Khan urged government to sustain efforts that protect digital rights, emphasizing that learners are critical custodians of the emerging digital generation.





The UN Special Rapporteur is in Zambia meeting various government representatives and stakeholders until January 31, 2025.