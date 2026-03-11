 EFF and Julius Malema Hit Back at US Ambassador Brent Bozell III, Accusing the United States of Double Standards and Demanding Answers Over Military Actions and Global Policies





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have released a strong statement responding to remarks made by the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III.





According to the party, the ambassador should focus on explaining several controversial actions linked to the United States rather than criticising South Africa’s politics.





The EFF raised questions about reported US military operations in the Middle East and Africa, as well as Washington’s foreign policy positions toward countries such as Iran, Nigeria, Cuba, and Venezuela. The party also criticised the United States for its continued support of Israel, which they claim has contributed to suffering among Palestinians.





EFF leaders argue that before making statements about South Africa’s internal affairs, the US ambassador should address concerns about global conflicts, sanctions, and allegations of human-rights violations linked to American foreign policy.





The statement has sparked intense debate online, with some South Africans supporting the EFF’s stance while others believe diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington should remain respectful and cooperative.



 Do you think political parties in South Africa should challenge foreign diplomats publicly, or should these issues be handled through diplomacy?