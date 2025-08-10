EFF demands immediate removal of Gayton McKenzie over racist remarks





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate dismissal of Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, citing a long history of hateful and racist remarks against Black people.





The party accuses McKenzie of using derogatory language, including the apartheid-era slur “k*ffir,” to describe Black people, and attributing anti-Black sentiments to historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi.





The controversy erupted after resurfaced old tweets from McKenzie’s social media, containing offensive language including the racial slur known as the “K-word,” sparked public outrage.





The party asserts that McKenzie’s position in a ministry tasked with promoting unity and inclusion sends a message that the government condones racism from politically connected individuals.





McKenzie has yet to respond to the EFF’s latest accusations, but his office previously defended his actions during the Olympics expenditure controversy.





The call for his removal adds pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who must now address the escalating political and ethical scrutiny surrounding the minister.