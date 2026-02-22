EFF IN TURMOIL: MEMBERS WANT NDLOZI BACK TO TAKE ON MASHABA IN JOBURG





Grassroots members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are calling for the dramatic return of former party heavyweight Mbuyiseni Ndlozi this time as the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.





Supporters say Ndlozi is the only leader with enough public appeal and political firepower to challenge former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba in a high-stakes metropolitan battle.





The push comes months after Ndlozi was booted out of the party in a bitter internal fallout. The situation escalated when EFF leader Julius Malema publicly lashed out at Ndlozi and reportedly directed verbal attacks at both him and his wife.





Now, amid growing tensions and shifting political alliances in South Africa’s economic hub, some EFF members believe bringing Ndlozi back could reignite the party’s energy and set the stage for a bruising showdown in Johannesburg.