EFF pushes for total ban on alcohol advertising in South Africa



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has proposed a Private Member’s Bill to amend the Liquor Act of 2003, aiming for a total ban on alcohol advertising, promotion, and sponsorship across all media.





The bill, introduced by EFF MP Veronica Mente, also seeks to prohibit liquor brand elements and sponsorships at events, arguing that alcohol marketing glamorizes consumption while concealing its social harms, such as gender-based violence, road fatalities, and public health costs.





EFF leader Julius Malema has compared the proposal to South Africa’s tobacco advertising ban, emphasizing the need to prioritize public health over corporate profits.





However, the proposal has faced significant criticism. Critics argue the ban could harm the informal economy, where alcohol sales are a key income source for small businesses.





The advertising industry, represented by figures like Freddy Makgatho from the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa, has raised concerns about potential job losses, though proponents counter that similar fears during the tobacco ad ban did not fully materialize.





Some question whether banning advertising sidesteps broader issues of alcohol abuse, suggesting a multi-pronged approach like education and restricted availability might be more effective, as seen in countries like Norway and Botswana.





The debate remains heated, with the EFF urging swift parliamentary action and public support, while opponents highlight economic risks and the complexity of addressing alcohol-related harm.