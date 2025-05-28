EFF REJECTS BILL 7, PLEDGES LEGAL ACTIONS TO STOP IT!



Fellow Zambians,

As President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), I am compelled to address the nation on the grave threat posed by the so-called constitutional “reforms” now before Parliament. The proposed amendments, published in the 2025 Government Gazette, represent not the will of the people, but a desperately calculated scheme by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to entrench its power, dismantle our democracy, silence the voice of the opposition and ultimately replace our democracy with an Autocratic One party system in the face of an eminent departure from power.





1. Autocratic and Untransparent Increase of Constituencies from 165 to 211



Amendment of the Constitution of Zambia Article 68 to increase constituencies from 156 to 211 while hiding from the people the Electoral Commission of Zambia Delimitation Reports upon which this increase is premised is Autocratic and goes against the Constitutional provisions as well as the recommendations of European Union

Election Follow-up Mission ZAMBIA 2024 Final Report which recommended that “periodic delimitation of electoral boundaries be through an independent, inclusive and transparent process …” The UPND government has refused to make public both the 2019 and 2025 ECZ Delimitation Reports.





The proposed increase in constituency seats from 156 to 211, under the guise of “population growth,” is a textbook case of gerrymandering. The redrawing of boundaries will create safe seats for the ruling party, marginalizing opposition strongholds and rigging the system before a single vote is cast. The so-called “mixed-member proportional representation” for women, youth, and persons with disabilities is a smokescreen—these seats are allocated by party vote share, which only cements the UPND’s dominance.





2. By-Elections Abolished for fired MPs: No More Second Chances for the People



This is the amendment of Article 72(8)(b) of the Zambian Constitution to allow for political parties to replace members of parliament without subjecting them to an election.





By eliminating by-elections and allowing parties to simply appoint replacements, the UPND is closing off one of the last avenues for accountability between elections. This means the ruling party can fill Parliament with loyalists, even as it loses the people’s confidence. Democracy is not just about elections every five years—it is about the constant ability of the people to hold their leaders to account. Unfortunately this doesn’t even solve the problem of by-elections because the same will still be held in cases of death and court convictions etc of MPs. This is not reform—it is the death of parliamentary independence. With this unchecked authority, the executive can manufacture a supermajority, bulldozing through any law or constitutional change, including the removal of presidential term limits. This is a direct path to one-party rule and the erosion of democratic checks and balances.





3. Abuse of State Resources and Media Blackout



The amendment of Article 81(3) the Zambian Constitution so that the term of parliament be dissolved a day preceding the date of the next General election as opposed to 90 days before the general election as it were.





This amendment promotes rampant abuse of government resources during campaigns or to guarantee fair media access for all parties. Instead, they entrench the uneven playing field that has allowed the UPND to use public funds and state media to its advantage, while opposition voices are muzzled and civic space is squeezed.





4. A Process Without the People



This entire process has been rushed, secretive, and elite-driven. Civil society, the Law Association of Zambia, and ordinary citizens have been sidelined. There has been no genuine consultation, only token gestures. The government’s promises of inclusivity ring hollow when the outcome is already predetermined in favour of the ruling party.





5. A Distraction from Zambia’s Real Problems



While Zambians are suffering from record inflation, a collapsing kwacha, skyrocketing fuel prices, and a cost-of-living crisis, the UPND is focused on manipulating the Constitution for its own survival. These amendments are a distraction from the urgent issues of unemployment, hunger, and failing public services.





EFF’s Position and Call to Action



We, the Economic Freedom Fighters, categorically reject these amendments. We demand:

• An immediate halt to the constitutional amendment process.

• A truly inclusive, transparent, and nationwide consultation involving all stakeholders—political parties, civil society, churches, and the ordinary people of Zambia.

• A focus on holistic constitutional reform, not piecemeal changes designed to benefit the ruling elite.

• Immediate prioritisation of economic recovery, job creation, and the restoration of social services.





Let it be clear: Zambia’s democracy is not for sale. We will not stand by as our hard-won freedoms are dismantled for the sake of political expediency. The EFF will mobilise every peaceful, legal means to resist this assault on our Constitution and our future.





Let the will of the people—not the will of the President—determine the destiny of our great nation.





Kasonde Mwenda

President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zambia