



**EFF STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER ZAMBIAN

PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU**



Thursday, 5 June 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expresses its condolences to the people of Zambia, the Patriotic Front party, and the family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, following news of his passing at the age of 68. He died on the morning of Thursday, 5 June 2025, after receiving medical treatment in Pretoria, South Africa.





Born in 1956 in Ndola, Zambia, President Lungu rose from humble beginnings in the Copperbelt region to become a lawyer, military officer, and ultimately the sixth President of Zambia, serving from 2015 to 2021. His rise to the presidency came after the passing of President Michael Sata, and he led the country through a challenging period marked by economic strain and political change.





During his tenure, President Lungu made significant strides in strengthening Zambia’s international relations and promoting unity across political divides. He was committed to the idea that patriotism should transcend political affiliation, considering every Zambian to be an ambassador of their country.





President Lungu introduced policy initiatives aimed at diversifying Zambia’s economy beyond its reliance on copper and supported infrastructure development. Notably, he appointed Zambia’s first female Vice President, Inonge Wina, and enforced the commuting of death sentences.





However, President Lungu’s time in office was not without criticism. His administration was marked by concerns over rising public debt, the use of emergency powers during times of unrest, and the passage of legislation seen as restricting civil liberties. Nevertheless, Zambia’s democratic institutions endured, and the country experienced a peaceful transfer of power in 2021.





President Lungu’s legacy is one of complexity, however, in remembering his life and leadership, the EFF acknowledges the importance of leadership transitions through democratic means. We extend our sympathies to President Lungu’s wife, Esther Lungu, their six children, and all those mourning his passing.





