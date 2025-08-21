EFF STATEMENT ON THE UNITED STATES’ INTERFERENCE IN SOUTH AFRICA’S RELATIONS WITH IRAN AND RAMAPHOSA’S INTERFERENCE WITH THE MILITARY





Thursday, 21 August 2025.



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) notes the recent reports that the United States government has expressed “great concern” and is demanding clarity from South Africa regarding the visit by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya to the Islamic Republic of Iran. We reject, with contempt, this arrogant posture by the United States, which presumes that South Africa owes it explanations for its sovereign diplomatic and military engagements. Equally we are appalled by our government’s interference with the work of the Military – this is a conduct unbecoming of a constitutional state.





South Africa is an independent nation and we reserve the right to pursue trade, economic, diplomatic, and military relations with whomever we deem fit, including Iran. South Africa with Iran belongs to the grouping of the BRICS countries that collaborate on social political and military matters. The enemies of the United States do not automatically constitute themselves as the enemies of South Africa, nor will our engagements be dictated by their shifting hostilities. This particular engagement with Iran was planned well before current tensions, dating back to 2024, and cannot be dismissed on the basis of temporary geopolitical disputes between the United States and Iran.





The hypocrisy of the United States is laid bare in its audacity to question South Africa’s sovereign choices. The same United States openly provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, a settler-colonial regime engaged in genocide against the people of Palestine, and to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, a nation with which South Africa maintains friendly relations. At no point has South Africa demanded an explanation or threatened its relations with the United States for arming those who kill and oppress our allies. Yet they presume that they can police our engagements with Iran, a sovereign state which has consistently stood on the side of Palestine and the oppressed.





It is now clear why President Cyril Ramaphosa distanced himself from this visit, presenting it as if the Chief of the SANDF had gone rogue. In reality, he sought to downplay the engagement, anticipating America’s displeasure and bending once more to the need to appease Donald Trump. This cowardly behaviour is consistent with the behaviour he displayed when he was in the Oval Office, unable to assert South Africa’s independence in the face of imperial arrogance. Ramaphosa’s actions expose a leadership that is timid and incapable of defending the dignity of our nation.





The most concerning issue in this regard is the apparent political interference with the military by the President and his executive. We support the independence of the military whose activities cannot be dictated to by politicians including their commander in chief. We reject calls for the Military to enter the diplomatic realm by of meting out any apology as part of aiding a spineless approach that Ramaphosa has demonstrated so far in his dealings with the United States.





The EFF reaffirms its support for Iran’s right to self-defence against imperialist aggression and for its role as an ally of Palestine in the struggle against Israeli genocide. South Africa must not succumb to bullying and intimidation from the United States. We must continue to engage freely with Iran and all other nations we choose to, without reducing our foreign policy to the emotions of Donald Trump or any other American president.





General Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of SANDF, must firmly reject any attempts by politicians to control our Army. His primary constitutional responsibility is to safeguard the people of South Africa, not to appease political agendas. Now is the critical moment for the SANDF forces to assert their presence, particularly as South Africa grapples with a leadership crisis contributing to soaring levels of poverty, rampant corruption, alarming unemployment rates, and a rising cost of living.





The United States must face the reality that the era of unilateral global dominance is over. The world is shifting towards a multipolar order, where nations engage with each other as equals, not as subordinates of Washington. The EFF, therefore, calls on the South African government to remain firm and principled, and to assert our right to determine our diplomatic, economic, and military relations.





ISSUED BY THE ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Sinawo Thambo (National Spokesperson) 072 629 7422

Thembi Msane (National Spokesperson) 061 467 8169

Andiswa Madikazi (Parliament Media Liaison) 069 516 4924

Thato Lebyane (Media Intern) 078 563 1581



communications@effonline.org

http://www.effonline.org

@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters

@EFFSouthAfrica