EFF TO PROTEST GOVT’S FAILURE TO PAY ZAMPOST WORKERS FIVE MONTHS’ SALARIES.





Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced that it will hold a public protest next week to demand the immediate payment of all salary arrears owed to ZAMPOST workers.





Party President , Kasonde Mwenda has condemned the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s failure to pay ZAMPOST workers their salaries for five consecutive months.





Mr. Mwenda has expressed disappointment that thousands of hardworking Zambian workers have been condemned to poverty, indignity, and suffering not because they failed their duties, but because the government failed them.





He said that the continued neglect of ZAMPOST workers exposes the hollow nature of the UPND’s promises on labour rights and social justice.





“Five months without salaries is not an administrative lapse. It is state cruelty. As the year begins, ZAMPOST workers are stranded,” said Mr. Mwenda in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today.





Mr. Mwenda stressed that these are public servants who should long have migrated to the Public Service payroll system if government was serious about reform, fairness, and worker dignity.





He further stated that leadership is not measured by promises made, but by action taken, thereby calling on the responsible Ministry to expedite payments and not issue out excuses.



By Chimba Chilopa