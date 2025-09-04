EDITOR’S CHOICE – EFFECTS OF MASSIVE LOADSHEDDING IN ZAMBIA



The massive load shedding in Zambia has far-reaching effects on various aspects of the country, including the economy, industries, citizens, and individual businesses. Here is a breakdown of the effects:





1. The Economy



– Load shedding has a long-term negative impact on the economy, with losses in revenue worth millions of dollars monthly due to reduced economic activities.

– The power crisis affects businesses, hindering productivity and growth, and ultimately impacting the country’s development.





2. The Industries



– Industries face significant disruptions, affecting their operations and productivity.

– Manufacturers and energy experts urge the government to expedite the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs to ensure a stable energy supply





3. The Citizens



– Electrical Appliances: Frequent power outages can damage electrical appliances, reducing their lifespan.

– Security Situation: Load shedding can compromise security, especially at night, due to lack of lighting.



– Cost of Alternative Energy: Citizens are forced to rely on expensive alternative energy sources, such as generators and solar systems, which can be costly.

– Water and Sanitation: Power outages affect water treatment facilities, leading to water shortages and sanitation issues. For example, Lusaka Water has stopped supplying water during power outages.

– Students’ Study Time: Load shedding disrupts students’ study routines, potentially impacting their academic performance.



– Workers’ Preparations for Work: Power outages hinder workers’ preparations, affecting their productivity





4. Individual Businesses



– Barber Shops: Load shedding disrupts operations, affecting services and revenue.

– Saloons: Similar to barber shops, saloons face disruptions, impacting their business.

– Welding Shops: Welding shops struggle to operate efficiently due to frequent power outages.



– Chicken Growers :

Load shedding affects chicken growers’ ability to maintain optimal conditions for their poultry, potentially leading to losses.

– Irrigation Plantations: Power outages disrupt irrigation systems, impacting crop growth and yields.





5. Communication



– Load shedding affects communication towers, leading to erratic communication services.

– The telecom industry faces significant disruptions, with prolonged power outages straining resources and increasing costs.





6. Projects Depending on Electricity and Water



– Projects that rely on electricity and water, such as construction and manufacturing, face significant disruptions.

– Load shedding affects the execution of these projects, leading to delays and potential losses.





Overall, the massive load shedding in Zambia has far-reaching consequences for the economy, industries, citizens, and individual businesses, highlighting the need for sustainable energy solutions in the long term and invoking a force majeure immediately to halt the electricity exports.