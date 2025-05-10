EFZ CALLS FOR QUICK AND TRANSPARENT PROCESS IN RESPONSE TO US GOVERNMENT WITHDRAW OF MEDICAL AID



For immediate release

9th May 2025



The evangelical fellowship of Zambia EFZ has received with shock the announcement of a significant cut in medical aid due to alleged failure by the Zambian government to address systemic theft of medicines and medical supplies.

We call for the ministry of health and other line ministers home affairs to confirm these revelations of gross theft of 95 percent of medical aid. The action by the US Government could have far reaching repercussions to the nation’s most vulnerable persons as other doners may follow suit and withdraw the much-needed medical aid which would deepen suffering for our people.





THE GOVERNMENT

i. We urge the government to if not already to engage the diplomatically US government during and after a thorough investigative process.



ii. Government must as a matter of urgency demonstrate leadership by taking serious transparent remedial measures to redeem the nation from this negative perception.



iii. Government must take responsibly and not keep pointing and blaming the previous government, even if the we can not rule out the possibility of corruption and theft then.



iv. The US ambassadors seems to suggest that an investigation was done and reports given to government. We call for the suspension of high-ranking officials to pave way for thorough investigation and due legal process.



v. Whistle blowers must be protected in this who process.



THE CHURCH IN ZAMBIA

i. We call on the body of Christ in Zambia to more than before, pray for the great nation of Zambia. “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14





Currently Zambia cannot do without aid of whatever form. Yet on the other hand this revelation maybe a blessing in disguise as it will help Zambia make a stand against systemic theft and further help us make a stand and finance our own health sector. Therefore, we take this opportunity to call for calm.



As a church mother body, we are not seeking for restoration of funds and aid from a sovereign nation and its tax payers rather we are seeking God for transformation of our people. The church must lead a process of national transformation so that we don’t see this setback of corruption and theft in our great nation Zambia.

May the Lord bless you.



Issued by;

Bishop Andew Mwenda

Executive Director

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia