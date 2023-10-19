Egypt agrees to let first aid vehicles into Gaza

Egypt has agreed to let trucks with supplies go into Gaza. People all around the world are getting more and more angry about Israel locking up Gaza as punishment for the violent Hamas attacks that happened almost two weeks ago.

The continuous attacks on Gaza by Israel have caused more and more people in the Middle East to express their anger through protests. This has also increased concerns that the war could lead to a bigger conflict involving other countries in the region.

While returning from his trip to Israel, US President Joe Biden announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza for humanitarian assistance. The crossing is not under Israel’s control.

Biden said that around 20 trucks from an aid convoy that has been waiting for many days at the closed border gate will be allowed to enter Gaza. Biden said that the roads near the crossing have big holes from Israeli airstrikes, so they need to be repaired before the trucks can go through. He said that the work could be completed in eight hours on Thursday before the first aid supplies are delivered on Friday.

We are talking with different groups to make sure that we can send essential items to the people in need. Currently, we are in the middle of these discussions. “We’re trying our best to bring them in as quickly as possible,” said UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq to CNN on Wednesday.

We don’t know how much the first delivery will help the Gazan people who are suffering from a severe crisis that is affecting many people and getting worse, according to the World Health Organization.

“We are hopeful that the aid deal will not fail,” said Richard Brennan, a representative from WHO, on Thursday. He added that there are many challenging factors in starting this aid operation.

This is not a short race. This is only the beginning. This is a long race. He said it was a very long and difficult task, with the goal of distributing aid to 100 trucks per day.

Biden said that the crossing would only allow aid to enter, not people being evacuated. This means that the 2. 2 million Palestinians, including foreign nationals and dual citizens, who are stuck in Gaza have an uncertain future as they have no way to leave.

Over the past week, more and more Palestinians in Gaza have been asking for help. They moved towards the south because Israel told them to leave the north. However, they discovered that there was no safe place in the crowded area.

As the airstrikes continue nonstop, hospitals are running out of medicine and fuel to keep their lights on. The medical staff is overwhelmed and trying their best to save lives.

UN agencies are saying that stores are almost out of food and Gaza’s last seawater desalination plant has stopped working. This means there is a higher chance of more people getting sick or dying from lack of water and diseases passed through water.

For almost 17 years, Israel has stopped air, land, and sea access to Gaza, which has resulted in the strip being mostly cut off from the rest of the world. Things were already verybad before the war – and are getting even worse quickly after Israel stopped providing things to Gaza following the attack by Hamas, the group that controls the strip.

The murder and kidnapping spree resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel. Most of the victims were regular people,not soldiers. This terrible event is considered the worst killing of Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas has taken control of about 150 people and is holding them against their will.

Since the past few days,around 3,500 people have been killed in Gaza, as confirmed by Palestinian health officials. Among the victims, there are many women and children who have lost their lives.

People in Arab nations were already getting really angry. However, it became very violent after a large explosion happened in Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday. Gaza authorities said that this explosion caused the death of hundreds of innocent people.

Palestinian officials say Israel bombed the hospital, but Israel says it didn’t.

Israel presented evidence on Wednesday that proves a rocket misfire by the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Biden supported that explanation on Wednesday, referring to information from US intelligence. A representative from the National Security Council said that after looking at pictures from above, intercepted messages, and public information, it seems like Israel is not to blame.

Islamic Jihad, a group that goes against Hamas, stated that they are not responsible.

However,many Arab countries expressed disapproval and blamed Israel’s military for bombing the hospital. This led to thousands of protesters gathering in Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, and Tunisia, shouting slogans against Israel.

Other countries and international organizations, like the United Nations, have shown shock and sadness at the number of deaths and advised that we should wait until we have all the facts before blaming anyone.

The explosion happened shortly before Biden was scheduled to go to the Middle East. This caused a lot of panic and confusion among the people working for him. As a result, the important meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan had to be rescheduled.

But Biden said his talk with Egypt’s Sisi, which happened while their plane was refueling,went well. “See, I came here to finish a task, and I finish edit,” he said to CNN.

He did not provide detailed information about the efforts made to rescue Americans and other civilians from Gaza, but mentioned that he was optimistic about the progress being made in those attempts.

There are worries that protests against Israel are increasing in the Middle East, and this could lead to more conflicts,especially on Israel’s border with Lebanon. In that region, a militia supported by Iran is in control and has been fighting with Israel’s military recently.

The spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces is Lieutenant[Name]. Colonel Jonathan Conricus spoke to CNN on Thursday and said that Hezbollah had done something very serious. He said that the group shot many missiles at tanks from Lebanon and tried to secretly enter Israel but failed.

Conricus said that Hezbollah is causing trouble for Lebanon by involving it in a conflict that doesn’t concern it and will not bring any benefits.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday that China is ready to work with Egypt to bring more certainty and stability to the region, as reported by state media.

Xi told Madbouly that the international and regional situation is changing a lot and is very complicated.