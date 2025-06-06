Egypt and Saudi Arabia finalized a $4 billion bridge across the Red Sea, connecting Africa and Asia

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have finalized plans for the construction of an infrastructure project.

The project, termed as the “Moses Bridge” or “King Salman bin Abdulaziz Bridge,” will connect Africa and Asia across the Red Sea’s Strait of Tiran.

Reports suggests that it will be a 32-kilometer bridge which will link Ras Hamid in northwestern Saudi Arabia to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The project is fully financed by Saudi Arabia with an estimated worth of $4 billion aimed to enhance trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

It will potentially serve over one million travelers annually, including pilgrims heading to Mecca.

According to sources, all plans gave been drawn and only left with financial approval from the Saudi Finance sector for construction to begin.

Saudi Arabia believes that the bridge aligns with their vision 2030 policy and NEOM project.