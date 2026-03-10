EGYPT DEMANDS AN ARAB NATO — THE MIDDLE EAST IS ARMING UP RIGHT NOW!





Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, representing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has dropped a bombshell at an emergency Arab League session chaired by the UAE calling for the activation of a joint Arab force to confront regional challenges and enhance collective security following Iranian attacks on Arab nations.





Egypt expressed full solidarity with Gulf states, Jordan and Iraq, condemning Iranian aggression with zero tolerance.





This is the Arab world’s boldest military proposal in decades. A NATO-style Arab army is now being seriously discussed.





Africa must watch a new Middle East military bloc changes everything!



African Hype Media