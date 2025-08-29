The Egyptian Football Association rejected a proposal for a friendly match against Zambia because the coaching staff of the Zambian team includes Israelis, Egyptian media reported on Wednesday.
The objection was not directed personally at head coach Avram Grant, who had previously coached Ghana, or his assistant Eyal Lachman, but rather at the wider political situation they represent.
According to the reports, the game was scheduled for the November international break, which takes place after the African World Cup qualifiers and serves as a preparatory match ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco from late December through mid-January.
Zambia frequently competes against Arab and Muslim nations with no normalization ties with “Israel”, some of which maintain openly hostile relations; however, Egyptian officials, citing the ongoing war in Gaza and broader regional tensions, confirmed these factors as the reason for the cancellation.
Scrutiny against “Israel” has been rising in the football world, most recently when the Italian Coaches’ Association (AIAC) formally called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend “Israel” from international football tournaments, citing moral responsibility due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
In a letter addressed to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, AIAC president Renzo Ulivieri stated that the decision was unanimous among the association’s national board and described it as a “necessary choice” driven by a “moral imperative”.
“The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” Ulivieri stated, calling on FIFA and UEFA to take action against “Israel”. -almayadeen
Israel is fighting a defensive war. Their enemy, Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in their Charter do not mention the creation of a Palestinian state at all. However, they mention ‘Jijad’ (religious war) dozens of times. They do not want to create a state next to Israel; rather they want to create one in place of Israel. Both peoples have lived in that part of the world for millennia, so if the conflict was about land, both parties could have agreed to partition plans and the conflict could have been resolved decades ago, but the Palestinians are not interested in any such deal – they only seek the obliteration of Israel.
But Egypt and Israel have diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level. This is unacceptable. How can this be accepted from a country where the Cathedral of Coptic Christians was bombed to pulp in Cairo itself?