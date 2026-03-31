🇪🇬🇷🇺 Egyptian Rescue Tugs Race to Tow Stricken Russian LNG Carrier “Arctic Metagas” After Drone Strike in Mediterranean





A high-risk maritime rescue operation is underway after the Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagas was severely damaged in a drone and unmanned vessel attack in the Mediterranean Sea on March 3.





The vessel, reportedly carrying over 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, was left drifting for weeks between Malta and Italy before being located approximately 62 miles off the Libyan coast. Heavily damaged and listing to one side, the ship is now being towed by Egyptian rescue vessels in a race against time.





Initially feared sunk, the tanker remains afloat but poses a serious threat to both maritime navigation and the environment due to its unstable condition and volatile cargo.





The operation involves coordination with Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italian technical teams, aiming to secure the vessel at a safe port and offload its cargo before a potential disaster unfolds.





The incident highlights growing risks in strategic shipping lanes, as energy infrastructure increasingly becomes a target amid escalating regional tensions.