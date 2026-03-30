Egypt’s President Begs Trump: “Please, Please, Please” Stop the Iran War Before Oil Hits $200 a Barrel.





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi turned emotional at the Egypt Energy Show 2026 in Cairo, directly pleading with President Donald Trump to end the escalating war in the Gulf involving Iran.





“I tell President Trump: nobody can stop the war in our region in the Gulf but you,” Sisi declared. “Please, Mr. President, please. Please help us stop the war. You are capable of doing so.”





He added, speaking on behalf of peace: “In my name, in the name of humanity, and lovers of peace… please help us stop this war. You are a lover of peace.”





Sisi warned the conflict is driving severe supply shortages and price spikes, cautioning that “the price of a barrel of oil could reach more than $200, and this is not an exaggeration.” Such a surge would hammer global economies, fuel inflation, and hit energy-dependent nations hard.