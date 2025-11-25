EIGHT-CSO CONSORTIUM BACKS BILL 7 PROCESS, MOVES TO JOIN OASIS FORUM COURT CASE



An eight-member Consortium of Governance Civil Society Organisations has applied to join the Oasis Forum petition against Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, positioning itself as an interested party defending the ongoing reform process.





At a media briefing in Lusaka, Acting Consortium Chairperson Solomon Ngoma, who also heads the Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC), said the group will not allow what it terms “selective participation” to derail months of constitutional work already undertaken.





Ngoma revealed that the consortium stands ready to obtain a police permit to march to State House in solidarity with the constitutional amendment process, arguing that thousands of citizens took part in earlier consultations and expect their submissions to be respected.





He noted that although the consortium initially had reservations about the government’s limited consultations, it chose to support the reforms after successfully lobbying President Hakainde Hichilema to defer Bill 7 and allow for broad-based national engagement through a Technical Committee.





Ngoma questioned the sudden opposition from organisations such as LAZ and NGOCC, stating that these groups participated in earlier stages and even had representatives on the Technical Committee. He suggested that their complaints imply a process is only legitimate “when their preferred individuals are included”.





The consortium maintained that the Technical Committee received “thousands upon thousands” of submissions from citizens nationwide and that halting the process through court action undermines public expectations.





To protect the integrity of the reforms, the consortium has now filed an application to be joined in the Oasis Forum’s Constitutional Court petition, insisting that no civil society organisation is more legitimate than another in matters of national interest.





Ngoma warned against politicising the reforms or mobilising protests, saying the country’s security environment demands caution. He added that if others call for demonstrations, the consortium will equally apply for its own peaceful march in support of the amendment process.





The briefing, held at Mika Hotel in Kabulonga, was attended by leaders of the eight organisations, including SACCORD, GEARS, ZCLU, CAAPOV, the Anti-Political Violence Association, and others who reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the Bill 7 process continues without disruption.





Kumwesu Media will continue monitoring court developments and the evolving national debate surrounding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.



©️ KUMWESU | November 24, 2025