Eight Data Clerks ARRESTED in Malawi Over Alleged Rigging of Presidential Election Results

Clerks Arrested At Nkhoma Tally Centre

Eight people working as data clerks during the 2025 General Elections in Malawi have been arrested for alleged manipulation of election data. The arrests took place on Friday, 19 September 2025, at the Nkhoma Constituency Tally Centre in Lilongwe.





According to the Malawi Police Service, the arrests were linked to an ongoing investigation into an attempted suicide case involving a constituency returning officer. In a media statement dated 19 September 2025, the police confirmed that the detained individuals were engaged as data entry clerks during the elections.





The statement read:



“Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested eight people suspected of manipulating data for the 2025 General Elections. MPS arrested the eight at Nkhoma Constituency Tally Centre in Lilongwe on Friday, September 19, 2025 where they were working as Data Entry Clerks during this year’s elections.”





Link To Returning Officer’s Case

Police said the arrests followed investigations connected to Mr. Clement Chikanhka, who was the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Constituency Returning Officer for Lilongwe Nkhoma Constituency.

“Their arrest follows investigations MPS was conducting on an attempted suicide case involving Mr. Clement Chikanhka, a Malawi Electoral Commission Constituency Returning Officer for Lilongwe Nkhoma Constituency,” the statement continued.





The authorities have not yet released the official election results. The case has caused heightened attention, with many waiting for clarity on how the arrests might affect the final announcement.





More Cases Under Review

The police also noted that this was not an isolated case. Reports indicate that other incidents of alleged electoral malpractice have surfaced across multiple districts.





“The Service is also following up on a number of similar cases reported in Mangochi, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Machinga and Rumphi Districts,” said Mr. Peter Kalaya, ACP and Public Relations Officer for the MPS.

Mr. Kalaya urged the public to exercise patience as investigations continue.



“MPS urges Malawians to remain calm as it works against the clock to finalize the investigations,” he stated.





At present, no further details on the alleged manipulation methods or charges against the suspects have been released.