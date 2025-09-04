EITHER WE STRUGGLE TOGETHER OR FALL ALONE, M’MEMBE TELLS OPPOSITION



Lusaka… Thursday September 4, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has urged Zambia’s opposition parties to unite ahead of the August 13, 2026 elections, warning that disunity and political opportunism could jeopardize efforts to bring change.





Speaking on the state of the opposition, Dr. M’membe said calls for a single opposition presidential candidate were loud and clear, but he stressed that no concrete blueprint had been provided on how this unity should be forged.



He noted that the absence of a clear mechanism had opened the door for opportunists, whom he likened to gamblers in a casino, to exploit the situation.



Dr. M’membe accused such opportunists of manipulating the political process and described their conduct as “Abracadabra politics” – an illusion he said lacked honesty, fairness, and substance.





He argued that manipulation was synonymous with opportunism and compared manipulators to “little canoes that go with the wind and waves.”



According to him, true unity required honesty, respect, and serious analysis, and could not be built on what he called “casino-style gambling.”





He warned that political leadership should not be decided through trickery or opportunism, but through noble and selfless ideas grounded in principles and standards.



Dr. M’membe emphasized that virtue must be nurtured, while vice, like weeds, would grow on its own if left unchecked.





He called on Zambians to unite in hope, stressing the need to rid the country of what he described as a deceitful, corrupt, incompetent, and tribalistic government.





He urged citizens to rally behind a “United Front government for Zambia” that could restore credibility and deliver meaningful change.



He further argued that the unity of the opposition should reflect a strong and decent community built on shared values and common aims.



“A strong united front will require a supreme national effort,” he said, insisting that unity should involve not only politicians but the entire nation across its diversities.





While stressing that united efforts could make the opposition unbeatable, Dr. M’membe cautioned that challenges lay ahead.



He insisted that difficulties would persist even if things were done the right way, but maintained that honesty and collective effort were the only paths forward.





Meanwhile, the Socialist Party leader said it was better to “speak frankly” about the country’s political crisis.



He declared that Zambians must either struggle together or risk being defeated alone.