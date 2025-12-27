EIZ BLAMES GOVT NEGLECT FOR ROAD WASH-AWAYS



The Engineering Institution of Zambia –EIZ- says government’s neglect of routine road maintenance has led to increased occurrences of road wash-away every rain season.





This follows heavy rains that washed away culverts at two points along the Great East Road in Rufunsa district on Thursday, disrupting traffic and raising safety concerns.





In an interview with Phoenix News, EIZ President Wesley Kaluba notes with concern that government’s focus is often on constructing more roads but neglecting maintenance, which is cardinal and must be planned every 4 to 5 years.





Engineer Kaluba has emphasized that routine maintenance is cost-effective, while neglect leads to rehabilitation, which is far more expensive.





He recalls that maintenance works on sections of the Great East Road, which is mostly affected by the wash-aways were last conducted in 2008 and is urging government to be intentional in allocating funds for road maintenance.



PN