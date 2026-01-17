Hope on the Horizon



KAPINGILA DECLARATION



Elders Call for Opposition Unity



…as Opposition parties pledge to work together…





Family A Moment Has Come in Zambia



I’m elated to learn of a progressive process where senior members of society are pushing for a united front from the Opposition..





This is a great and noble process that must be supported by all stakeholders and I hope all presidential candidates must submit themselves to this process.





Below are the Details.



Resolution of the Meeting on Building Solidarity and Unity Among Political Parties





We, the participants of the meeting on Building Solidarity and Unity Among Political Parties, held on 16 Jan 2026, at Kapingila House, in Lusaka Zambia, hereby resolve as follows:



1. Unity in Diversity: We commit to fostering unity and solidarity among opposition

political parties in Zambia, recognizing our shared goal of national development and

prosperity.





2.Common Agenda: We agree on a common agenda for national restoration, focusing on governance, economic development, national unity and the general welfare of Zambians.





3.4th Republican Constitution: Constitute a Transitional National Unity Government,

whose mandate will establish a Fourth Republic.





This process should be done within the first 3 years. We commit to working together to reset Zambia’s agenda for the 4th Republican constitution, ensuring it reflects the aspirations of all Zambians.



4. Interparty Government: We resolve to form an interparty government, working together to deliver on our common agenda and serve the people of Zambia.





5. Election Strategy: We agree on a collective election strategy, which identifies a

competent team with a single presidential ticket and candidates for other elective

positions.





6. National Restoration: We commit to implementing a national restoration plan,

addressing challenges in governance, economy, and social development.





7.Implementation and Accountability: We establish a task force to oversee

implementation of this resolution, ensuring accountability _ (including a Social

Contract) and progress reporting

Further, we resolve to:





8.National Conference: Support the proposition to convene a national conference to concretise the ideas in these resolutions, office holders including a flagbearer.





This conference will also bring together stakeholders to chart a way forward for Zambia.



9.Planning Committee: Form a planning committee, comprising representatives of

participating political parties and other stakeholders, to organise the national

conference within the next two weeks.





10. Conference Composition: Ensure the national conference is representative and

inclusive, with a quantitative composition and of participants that render credibility

and moral legitimacy to the process and action determined by the conference, in terms of being cultural Regionally landscape.

representative, reflecting ood Zambia’s iverse diverse geographical geographical and

Socially representative, including diverse stakeholders such as civil society,

traditional leaders, youth, women, and other interest groups.





We, the participants, pledge to work together in the spirit of unity and solidarity, for a

prosperous, united and developed Zambia.



Adopted this 16th day of January, 2026.