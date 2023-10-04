Election Rerun Impossible – Mnangagwa

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT AND ZANU PF FIRST SECRETARY CDE DR ED MNANGAGWA OFFICIATES AT THE 119TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

His Excellency President ED MNANGAGWA

It is my honour and privilege to address you today at the first session of our central Committee following the resounding victory of our revolutionary colossal party.

I want to express my heart felt congratulations to the Central Committee members for the victory. The hardwork commitments and programs which we have implemented have paid dividends that’s why we are back in Government.

We delivered a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible election. We shamed our ditractors who wished for blood shade in our country Shame on them. Zimbabwe is a unique independent and sovereign nation. We have shown that no amount of coercion can make our people to sell out. We will never betray our departed from the sacrifice they made. We condemn opposition for denying constitutionalism. We will never be a banana republic. We have laws which shall continue to be respected and adhered to. Tenets of democracy are non negotiable.

Through our victory and thunderous defeat of the neocolonial puppets we say no to imperialism. The election leadership you showed was so unprecedented. Well done to you all including first time voters and churches for supporting our campaign. I once again congratulate Mash Central for their outstanding performance. The party took all seats and had highest number of presidential votes with opposition having few votes. We will be having our first thank you rally in Mash Central in honour of this great achievement. Other rallies will be held according to schedule.

Allow me to pay my condolences to our heroes who passed during this period. A minute of silence is observed in their honour.

Comrades, the people have granted us yet another mandate to govern our great motherland Zimbabwe. This is the reality that the opposition must face for the next 5 years. Entertaining talks of rerun GNU or any other arrangements is a pipedream, the people have spoken and their voice must be respected. Our focus is now on our 2023 conference to improve the lives of our people.

The conference will review the just ended elections and the last Congress resolutions which will strengen our Party. We continue to be guided by our philosophy that, Nyika Inovakwa, igotongwa igonamatirwa Nevene vayo.

We considered amendments to our constitution to strengthen democracy in our party. Today the Central Committee will endorse the amendments.

Our agriculture sector is rising. We must however consolidate our position of feeding ourselves by working hard the season ahead. Distribution of inputs is underway, dam construction is ongoing, Presidential Borehole scheme for 35000 villages is continuing to increase production and productivity. Our Party members should take part in the rural revitalisation programs to usher our country into prosperity. We will hear a report on progress so far for our upcoming cropping season.

Provision of quality health care, education housing and other social amenities will be prioritized. The Manufacturing sector is growing. Developments we undertook are there for all to see. Those underway will be prioritised. State of the roads in some areas will be attended to. We have surpassed the 12 billion mining economy target.

In rolling out our plans we must continue advancing the ideals of our party. Let us be true to our African values and beliefs. Let’s nature the culture of frank and factual discussions to enhance our effectiveness.

In line with the experience of last term let’s rollout projects that uplifts the lives of our people. The party has seen inclusion of women and youth in Government. The reconfigured Cabinet will see acceleration of implementation of programs. Let’s continue to guide government as it implements programs. The government is a product of the Party.

More must be done in areas of under performance to achieve equitable development. Our cadres should be disciplined. The Central Committee should lead by government. Lets not listen to negative narratives from the opposition, instead lets listen to our people.

We continue to enjoy regional and international support. We used UNGA to reiterate our calls for the removal of sanctions and we appreciate countries who stood by us on this position. We will continue to commemorate our anti sanctions day on 25 October this year. I thank you for your commitment to build our country stone by stone brick by brick. ZANU PF IS UNSTOPPABLE AND MOVING FORWARD. Let’s continue to preach peace unity and love for our motherland ZIMBABWE.