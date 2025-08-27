ELECTIONS 2026



…..Opposition and Ruling Party Both Have Clear Paths to Victory



By Augustine Mwewa for Bahati MP 2026 & Beyond





As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, the 2021 ECZ voter registration data provides critical insight into how both the ruling party and the opposition can carve paths to victory. With 7,023,499 registered voters, the balance of power is delicately spread across regional strongholds, swing provinces, and decisive urban areas.





Opposition Swing Base



According to ECZ figures, the provinces of Eastern (896,339 registered voters), Luapula (567,003), Muchinga (401,658), and Northern (606,346) together account for 2,471,346 voters. These provinces have historically swung between ruling and opposition candidates depending on alliances and candidate appeal. If consolidated, the opposition could gain a strong head start, securing as much as 1.5 million votes from this block





Ruling Party Strongholds



The ruling party’s traditional bastions remain Southern (782,067 voters), North Western (386,677), Western (447,293), and Central (666,600). Together, these add up to 2,282,637 voters, providing a dependable and historically consistent base. Even with voter turnout fluctuations, these provinces typically deliver large margins for the ruling party.





The Urban Deciders



The real battleground, however, lies in the highly urbanized provinces of Lusaka (1,243,619 registered voters) and the Copperbelt (1,025,897). With a combined 2,269,516 voters, they hold the deciding power. In 2021, swings in Lusaka and Copperbelt proved crucial to the outcome, reflecting the weight of youth voices, urban frustrations, unemployment, and cost of living concerns.





Winning Formula: Opposition



To win in 2026, the opposition would need to:



Consolidate Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, and Northern.



Capture 55–60% of Lusaka and Copperbelt (~1.2–1.3 million votes).





Reduce the ruling party’s dominance in Central and Western to at least 30–40% support.



This formula would give the opposition a combined total of 3.2–3.5 million votes, enough to secure the 50% + 1 threshold.





Winning Formula: Ruling Party



For the ruling party, retaining power depends on:



Maintaining dominance in Southern, Western, North Western, and Central.





Preventing the opposition from sweeping Northern, Muchinga, and Luapula.



Holding Lusaka and Copperbelt by minimizing opposition margins or splitting the vote.





A strong showing in its bases combined with competitive results in the two urban provinces would give the ruling party a secure path to re-election.





Challenges and Opportunities



Opposition Challenge: Risk of disunity and split votes if multiple candidates run.





Ruling Party Challenge: Rising cost of living, unemployment, and urban frustrations could erode Lusaka and Copperbelt support.



Opportunities: Opposition can capitalize on youth and urban mobilization, while the ruling party can rely on rural machinery and consistent structures.





Conclusion



The 2021 ECZ voter register shows a finely balanced electoral map. With the opposition holding 2.47M swing voters, the ruling party securing 2.28M stronghold voters, and the decisive 2.27M voters in Lusaka and Copperbelt, Zambia’s 2026 elections are set to be fiercely contested.





Both sides have clear but narrow paths to victory. Ultimately, unity, alliances, and performance on economic issues—especially in urban areas—will decide who occupies State House.