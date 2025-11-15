ELECTIONS SHOULD NEVER BECOME A TIME OF FEAR, VIOLENCE, OR HATRED -Catholic Bishops

ELECTIONS SHOULD NEVER BECOME A TIME OF FEAR, VIOLENCE, OR HATRED -ZCCB



The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has urged all political actors, leaders, and citizens to conduct themselves with maturity, tolerance, and restraint ahead of the 2026 general elections.





ZCCB Secretary General Francis Mukosa said Elections should never become a season of fear, violence, or hatred, but rather an opportunity to strengthen democracy and reaffirm unity as one people in diversity.





Fr. Mukosa said the Church condemns the stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola.



In a statement, Fr. Mukosa said the Church further condemns UPND Monze District Chairperson Michelo Kasauta for declaring the return of cadrelism in reaction to the attacks on President Hichilema in Chingola.





“See that none render evil for evil to any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.” (1Thessalonians 5:15)





13th November 2025



ZCCB Condemns Chingola Violence against President Hakainde Hichilema and the Declaration of the Return of Cadreism by UPND officials: Calls for Peace, Dialogue, and Responsible Leadership.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) expresses deep concern over the recent events that have disturbed the peace and moral fabric of our beloved nation.





We have noted with sadness the circulating video showing Republican President Hakainde Hichilema being forced to abandon his address at Chiwempala Market in Chingola, after some alleged angry Senseli small-scale miners began throwing stones at the stage where the President was speaking.





Equally disturbing is another video in which United Party for National Development (UPND) Monze District Chairperson, Mr. Michelo Kasauta, declares the return of cadreism, warning that the ruling party will not remain passive in the face of actions believed to threaten national peace and the safety of the President. These developments are alarming and risk undermining the values of peace, mutual respect, and dialogue that have long been the hallmark of our nation.





ZCCB strongly condemn all acts of violence, provocation, and lawlessness. No grievance, political or otherwise, should ever justify aggression or hostility. We call upon all citizens to embrace dialogue and peaceful engagement as the most effective means of addressing grievances and building understanding.





What transpired in Chingola reflects a lack of respect for the Office of the President, which must be condemned in the strongest terms. Regardless of who occupies it, the Office of the President deserves respect from all Zambian citizens and beyond. We commend the Zambia Police Service for their swift action and professional conduct during the incident, especially that no single life was lost, and for the subsequent arrest of some suspects connected to the crime.





However, the resurgence of violence, cadreism, and retaliatory behavior is not the direction the Zambian people should take. This calls for justice that is impartial and not selective. We, therefore, urge law enforcement agencies to also take a keen interest in the case involving the public declaration of the return of cadreism, as seen in the circulating video.





With general elections approaching next year, we urge all political actors, leaders, and citizens to conduct themselves with maturity, tolerance, and restraint. Elections should never become a season of fear, violence, or hatred, but rather an opportunity to strengthen our democracy and reaffirm our

unity as one people in diversity.



These recent incidents are a wake-up call that more needs to be done as a nation to prevent violence and promote peace ahead of the 2026 elections. Dialogue, respect and adherence to the rule of law is the way to go.





The resort to violence is counterproductive, endangers lives, destabilizes public order and undermines the very democratic space it seeks to influence. We therefore appeal to all political actors, supporters, and the general public to exercise maximum restraint in the wake of this incident. The temptation for revenge or retaliation must be resisted.





An eye for an eye will only deepen political divisions and lead the nation down a dangerous path of instability. The ZCCB also calls on fellow spiritual leaders to intensify their efforts in providing moral guidance and civic education. The Church and all faith communities have a sacred duty to foster harmony, mutual respect, and moral integrity during this critical period.





Finally, we implore every Zambian to reflect on our nation’s past experiences with cadreism and violence, and to recognize how far we have come as a people.



Let us value and protect the peace we have continued to enjoy, remembering that our nation does not deserve to be taken back to those dark days of fear and political violence. Let us all work together to preserve this peace, cast off every form of violence, cadreism, and hate speech, and continue building a Zambia where reconciliation, dignity, and hope guide our way forward.

May the God of peace guide our nation and grant wisdom to all our leaders as we journey toward the 2026 General Elections in unity and fraternity.



Issued and signed on behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).

Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa,

ZCCB Secretary General.

Catholic Secretariat, Kapingila House, Lusaka.