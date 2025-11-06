ELECTORAL EXPERT DISPUTES 1.2 MILLION NEW VOTERS, CHALLENGES ECZ TO BE HONEST



By KBN TV Staff Reporter



An electoral expert has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to be categorical, honest and stop deceiving the nation about the number of new voter registrations.





Speaking to KBN TV on condition of anonymity, the expert disputed the 1.2 million released by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro this morning saying the figure includes updates.





The expert says ECZ has only captured 567,425 new registrations in the last 4 phases while 656,647 represents updates, bringing the total to 1,224,072.





According to the expert, an analysis of the ECZ figures shows that in the last 4 phases, the Commission has only captured

567,425 against 1,600,000 for the 4 phases to reach the 3,500,000 target.





“With only 2 phases remaining, ECZ is running way behind target and it’s impossible to meet the 3.5 million target considering they have only captured 567,425 new registrations in the 4 phases so far,” says the source.





In order to close the gap, the source recommends that ECZ should implement enhanced voter education, sensitization and publicity by engaging ZANIS and community radio stations.