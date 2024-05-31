ELECTRICAL FAULT CAUSED FIRE ON MAMBILIMA MP,s HOUSE – FIRE DEPARTMENT

THE Lusaka City Council Fire department has ascertained that the cause of the fire that left properties of Mambilima Member of Parliament, Jean Chisenga in ashes last week was due to an electrical fault that arose from a possible power supply restoration.

Chisenga’s burnt house became a hot issue driving a narrative that the act was allegedly a politically inclined move such as Sean Tembo.

Tembo alleged that the fire could have been a planned move coming from Local Government and Rural development Minister, Garry Nkombo who according to him had issued some threats to the Mbambilima law maker.

Despite the political talks over the matter from Chisenga’s sympathisers, witnesses who were present during the scene, such as the care taker of the affected house narrated how the fire started.

“The fire just started from Jean’s bedroom around 14:46 hours and we were seated outside. after the fire got to the seating room, that is when I got [un]conscious because I have both Asthma and BP so for the other things, I don’t know I just found myself in hospital,” said the care taker.

Meanwhile, Chisenga’s gate man told Diamond TV that he only saw a fire coming out from the house and thought people were just burning things from the house before he realised there was actually fire on the mountain.

“I was there at my duty post at the gate then I just saw the fire and I thought that people were just burning some things but I didn’t know that it was coming from the house.”

“When we discovered with other workers that it was [coming from] the house, we rushed and got the water pipe to try and stop the fire, until our neighbors called the fire brigade,” he said.

However, despite the workers and neighbours consolidated efforts to quench the fire and calling the fire brigade, Chisenga’s household goods and parts of the house were already reduced to ashes.

Exactly a week after the sudden incident occurred, the LCC fire brigade issued a report on the findings of the matter indicating what caused the fire.

The Fire Department explained that it was due to an electrical fault that arose from a possible fire supply restoration.

They said the electrical circuit on the roof caused what is known as localised heating hence, causing the fire.

Despite the Many stories circulating on the matter Jean Chisenga has not yet spoken to the public over the fire on her property.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba