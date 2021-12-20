ELIZABETH IS 14 YEARS OLDER THAN ME, BUT I LOVE HER.

By Mwebantu Trendsetters Two

My Name Is Dalitso Banda, I am 25.

I lost both my parents when I was in Grade 8 at Kamwala secondary school in Lusaka.

I then started living with my Uncle in Kabwata and it was there were I met Elizabeth Tembo.

Elizabeth used to work as a house maid at my uncle’s place. Despite her being 14 years older than me, she was always good to me. She is 39 years old.

My Uncle’s wife never used to like me, she made my stay at her house a Living Hell. She never used to let me use anything in the house without first getting permission from her. I was also never allowed to use the bathroom and toilet from the main house.

Two days before sitting for my grade 9 examinations, my uncle and his wife chased me from their place.

The reason they gave me was that there were keeping young girls at home and that cases of defilement were high in the country, so they felt insecure with me around.

I spent that night at Clans Bar in Kabwata then the next day, I met Elizabeth as I was walking to School. She was also going for work.

And after I explained my situation to her because I was chased after she had knocked off, she felt sorry for me and told me to meet her at Pa Banda in Kamwala that same day at 17hrs.

After school, I went pa Banda and waited for her. When she came, we went to her house in Msisi Compound and that is how we started living together.

She helped me with school sponsorship until I completed my grade 12 and went to college to study nursing.

As time went by we fell in love and as I share this story we have two kids together although Elizabeth has another Child from an old relationship. Her daughter is 15 years Old.

I was recently recruited as a Nurse under the Ministry of Health and posted to Kasempa.

To date Elizabeth works as a maid in Libala stage Two. Surprisingly, my relatives who did not want to have anything to do with me are now in the forefront telling me to leave Elizabeth because of her career and the age difference.

Even my workmates especially ladies call me “Mario” because I am dating a woman older then me. But what they don’t understand is that Eliza is one person who helped me when I had no hope, she believed in me and sponsored my education, now that I am enjoying life, they want me to abandon her. Is that fair people? Please advise me now; should I leave her or I continue being with her. I need your advice urgently because the pressure from friends and relatives is too much. Frankly, I love her so much!

PICTURE: Elizabeth my wife and me Dalitso her hubby.