Elon Musk announces SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft as Trump threatens to terminate his contracts

Elon Musk announced on X that SpaceX will immediately begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft.

This decision follows a statement from Trump on X, where he suggested terminating government subsidies and contracts with Musk’s companies to save billions in the federal budget. Trump noted surprise that the Biden administration had not taken similar action.

SpaceX has received over $20 billion in contracts from NASA and other agencies since 2008, with Dragon being a key vehicle for transporting up to seven passengers to Earth orbit and beyond.

The announcement comes amid a public dispute between Musk and Trump, sparked by Musk’s criticism of a Republican tax bill on June 4, 2025, which he called a “disgusting abomination” on X.

The bill, extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, has been projected to add over $2 trillion to the national debt.

The Dragon spacecraft, developed by SpaceX, is a reusable spacecraft designed to transport cargo, crew, and supplies to and from Earth orbit, primarily servicing the International Space Station (ISS).