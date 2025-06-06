Elon Musk calls Donald Trump a liar, denies involvement with Trump’s controversial bill

As tension between Elon Musk and Donald Trump escalates, Musk has publicly refuted his involvement with Trump’s recent “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

As a reply to the president’s comment about the bill, Elon wrote on his X page thatt the presidents comments were “FALSE” and that he had no knowledge as alleged.

Trump told reporters on Thursdays that he was surprised about Elon’s reaction as he knew more about the bill than anyone else?

“I’m very disappointed with Elon. I’ve helped him a lot. He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it,” Donald explained.

Musk in his defense said he had never seen or heard of the bill because it was “never shown to me.”

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The ongoing feud between Musk and Trump has sparked lot’s of critiques online. It all began after Trump recent passed a new tax and immigration bill.

According to Musk, the bill will destroy all the hardwork he did while he was working as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).