Elon Musk calls for US President Donald Trump to be impeached and replaced by vice president JD Vance

Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and replaced with Vice President JD Vance.

This development stems from an ongoing public feud between the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and the and Donald Trump.

Their ongoing public feud came primarily over disagreements regarding Trump’s controversial Big Beautiful Bill.

It was made known that the bill is heavily a major Republican-backed tax-and-spending package.

Elon Musk however, is among those who criticized the bill as, labeling it as disgusting abomination.

Elon Musk’s comments is due to its projected $2.4 trillion increase in the federal deficit over the next decade.

It was reported that the bill which he argued about, if finalized, undermined Elon Musk’s efforts to cut government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk went on to claim that Trump’s name appeared in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files which escalated the entire feud.