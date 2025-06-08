Elon Musk deletes X post claiming Trump’s name in Epstein files



Elon Musk stirred controversy on Thursday, June 5, with a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he claimed that US President Donald Trump’s name appears in unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.



Musk implied this was the reason certain documents remain sealed. He offered no evidence to back the allegation, instead cryptically posting, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” Both posts were removed by Saturday morning, June 7.





The post comes amid an escalating feud between Musk and Trump, largely centered on Trump’s proposed “Big Beautiful Bill” on spending and taxes legislation which Musk condemned as a “disgusting abomination.”





The controversy briefly subsided following a public appeal for reconciliation by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, to which Musk responded with a vaguely conciliatory tone, hinting at potential de-escalation.





Trump and Epstein were known to have socialized during the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump’s name appears seven times in Epstein’s flight logs. However, no evidence has ever linked Trump to Epstein’s criminal activities. The two reportedly had a falling out years before Epstein’s 2019 arrest.





The White House has dismissed Musk’s claims as an “unfortunate episode,” reiterating that the president denies any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the incident has reignited debate over the sealed Epstein files and their potential implications, though no new evidence has surfaced to corroborate Musk’s suggestion.