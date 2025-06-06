Elon Musk has suspended Donald Trump’s account after their recent feud

The ongoing tension between president Donald Trump and Elon Musk seems to have escalated now.

Recent findings revealed Donald Trump’s X account has been suspended by Elon Musk temporarily.

The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has escalated rapidly in recent days, and it’s all over disagreements regarding Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.

The conflict actually began to intensify after Elon Musk resigned from his role as a White House adviser leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

The feud exploded into public argument on earlier today with both figures trading insults on their respective social media platforms.

Trump expressed disappointment, claiming Musk “knew the inner workings” of the bill and only objected after leaving his role.

He also threatened to cut government contracts that add related with Musk’s companies.

Many believes it was this part that angered Elon Musk and he took the decision to suspend Trump’s X account.