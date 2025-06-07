Elon Musk insists Donald Trump’s actions will eventually lead the US to bankruptcy

Elon Musk is not ending his critism and opposition to Donald Trump’s new Beautiful Bill anytime soon.

The Tesla CEO has called on the president to speak to his senators and congressmen to terminate the bill.

Elon Musk has been critical about a Donald Trump backed tax and spending bill, which he earlier labeled as disgusting abomination.

Elon Musk’s concern about the bill is due to its projected $2.4 trillion increase in the federal deficit and the elimination of a $7,500 electric tax credit.

The critism has since turned personal between the two, who were once closed friends.

The feud escalated imto insults, including Musk’s claims about Trump’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein files and threats to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, vital for NASA’s International Space Station missions.

In one of his X post, Elon Musk Stated emphatically that Donald Trump’s actions could lead America to bankruptcy.

“Call your senator, call your congressmam, Bankrupting America is not Ok. Kill the bill” Elon Musk wrote in an X post.

Meanwhile it has been observed that Tesla’s stock price dropped significantly following the ongoing public feud between Trump and Musk.

This could prove costly for Elon Musk as investors are already getting worried about the consequences of his public outburst.