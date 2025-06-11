Elon Musk issues rare apology to Trump



In a surprising turn of events, tech mogul Elon Musk has publicly apologized for recent posts targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in a bitter feud that has gripped headlines.





The apology, posted on X, reads: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”





The retraction comes on the heels of a week-long public spat that began when Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, claimed on June 7 that Trump’s name appeared in unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files, a statement lacking evidence and sparking outrage.





The fallout saw Tesla’s market value plummet by $150 billion, while Trump Media and Technology Group shares dropped 8%, according to The New York Times.





In response, Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies, a move that could jeopardize SpaceX’s $14 billion in NASA contracts, as reported by Reuters on June 8.





The feud escalated further with Musk’s criticism of Trump’s trade policies and an alleged altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, per The Washington Post.





As the dust settles, the apology raises questions about the future of the once-close Musk-Trump alliance and its impact on their respective empires.