Elon Musk launches XChat to challenge WhatsApp, Telegram globally





Elon Musk has unveiled XChat, a new encrypted messaging feature designed to rival global communication platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, as part of his broader ambition to transform X (formerly Twitter) into an all-in-one digital ecosystem.





The new feature, announced over the weekend, includes end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, file sharing, and audio/video calling, marking a major upgrade to the platform’s existing direct messaging tool.





“All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file,” Musk said in a post on Sunday.





“This is built on Rust with Bitcoin-style encryption and a whole new architecture. You can do audio/video calls without a phone number across all platforms.”



