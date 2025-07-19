Elon Musk, other African-born billionaires make Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Immigrants

Forbes’ latest list of America’s Richest Immigrants shows that a record 125 foreign-born U.S. citizens are billionaires living in the United States. They come from 41 countries but became rich in America.

These 125 immigrants (an increase from 92 in 2022) account for 14% of all U.S.-based billionaires and hold 18% of of America’s $7.2 trillion in total billionaire wealth.

According to Forbes, 93% of these immigrant billionaires are self-made, with many building their fortunes in tech and finance.

Many of them came to America for university and never left, including South African-born Elon Musk, born in South Africa, who came to the U.S. via Canada as a college student and now ranks as the richest immigrant and the richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $393.1 billion.

Musk is among eight African-born billionaires featured in Forbes’ 2025 Richest Immigrants list.

These African-born billionaires represent six African countries, with South Africa as the African country with the most immigrant billionaires.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, whose $5.6B net worth is from pharmaceuticals, and Rodney Sacks, with a $3.6B net worth coming from energy drinks, follow Musk as South Africans on the list.

Nigeria added the second most immigrant billionaires from Africa as Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi with a $2.4B net worth from private equity, and Tope Awotona, whose $1.4B net worth comes from software, continue to make the West African country proud.

Egypt’s Haim Saban, whose $3.1B fortune comes from TV network and investments, and Morocco’s Marc Lasry, with a $1.9B net worth from Hedge funds, also made the list.

With a net worth of $1.6B, Bharat Desai from Kenya, who is into IT consulting, is also on the list.

Forbes’ 2025 America’s Richest Immigrants list does not include the 46 non-citizen billionaires living in the U.S. (for example, Andreas Halvorsen, Adam Neumann) and the 16 foreign-born U.S. citizens living outside the country (for example, Len Blavatnik), the business magazine wrote.

At the moment, more than 42.4 million immigrants live in the United States to pursue opportunities and dreams. Many of these immigrants believe in the American Dream and are optimistic about achieving it despite the political climate and threats they face almost every day. These eight African-born billionaires are already living that dream.