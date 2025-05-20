Elon Musk pulls plug on GOP spending: ‘I’ve done enough’

A Wall Street Journal report claimed Musk, who is the world’s richest person, no longer sees the need to keep donating money to the party. He’s gave millions during President Donald Trump’s election campaign, as well as financially supporting races since.

“In terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” he said in a video interview at the Qatar Economic Forum. “I think I’ve done enough.”

“If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” he added. “I do not currently see a reason.”

The Journal reports Musk spent a “considerable fortune helping to elect President Trump in 2024.”

After Trump’s election, he took the helm at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) where he dramatically cut spending — and received a lot of criticism for doing so.

Reports claim the move not only made his popularity go down but also Tesla’s stock value.

Musk is expected to leave DOGE around May 30th. However, according to a Politico report, he is already “fading” into the GOP background.