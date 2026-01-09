Elon Musk renews claims Starlink denied South African licence over race



Elon Musk, the South African‑born billionaire and CEO of SpaceX, has once again sparked controversy by asserting that his satellite internet business, Starlink, has been denied an operating licence in South Africa “for the sole reason” that he is not Black.





Musk made the claim in a post on X and in excerpts shared from a recent interview, saying the situation was “absurd” given his South African birth and that the restrictions stem from laws he characterised as racially discriminatory.





Musk’s comments revive an ongoing dispute tied to South Africa’s Broad‑Based Black Economic Empowerment (B‑BBEE) rules, which require foreign telecommunications operators seeking licences to include at least 30 % ownership by historically disadvantaged South Africans.





Musk has described the requirements as discriminatory, claiming the country now has more race‑based laws than under apartheid, a description widely rejected by critics and South African officials.





South African authorities, including the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and government spokespeople, have consistently denied that race is a barrier to Starlink’s entry, noting that the company has not submitted a formal licence application and would be welcome to operate if it complies with existing laws.





Officials emphasise that licensing is governed by standard regulatory requirements, not the founder’s race.





Industry observers point out that Starlink’s bid has previously stalled over how to meet B‑BBEE conditions without ceding equity, with discussions around alternative “equity equivalence” programmes under consideration. The broader debate reflects ongoing tension in South Africa over how to balance economic transformation policies with attracting foreign investment.





The latest exchange has reignited global attention on South Africa’s regulatory environment for foreign tech companies, with Musk’s remarks likely to fuel further discussion on race, investment, and the future of satellite broadband access on the continent.