Elon Musk says Donald Trump is in the Epstein files

Secrets are still being revealed as Elon Musk and Donald Trump continue their social media face-off and word exchange.

In recent upate, Musk has alleged that Trump’s name is among the Epstein list and that is the main reason why the list is still being withheld.

In a post on X, Musk stated, “Time to drop the really big bomb: [Donald Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

In a follow-up post, the billionaire wrote, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The claim comes amid a public dispute between Musk and Trump, following Musk’s criticism of a Republican bill as a “disgusting abomination” on June 4, 2025, as reported by The New York Times.

House Democrats have since called for the release of the Epstein files, citing suspicions that Attorney General Pam Bondi is withholding them to protect Trump.

The Epstein files, tied to the late financier’s sex trafficking investigation, have been partially declassified, with the U.S. Department of Justice releasing 200 pages on February 27, 2025.

However, thousands of additional documents remain under review. Recordings from 2017, released in November 2024 by journalist Michael Wolff, previously detailed a close social relationship between Trump and Epstein, which Trump has denied.