Elon Musk Says Money Can’t Buy Happiness

In a world where most people are chasing the bag and the happy, the wealthiest man on the planet says money doesn’t make a man happy.

Elon Musk is worth $852.5 Billion as of February 2026 after surpassing Jeff Bezos in 2022.

Musk ended Jeff’s 4-year streak as the world’s richest man ($171 Billion) with his $219 billion.

Since then, Elon Musk has been on top.

There are a lot of people in the world whose happiness depends on money. It is mostly not about the money, but the problems it solves make people who possess enough very happy.

Parents feel happy when they’re able to meet the needs of their kids without struggling, men can make their lovers happy without struggling too much.

All of the happiness above is acquired through money, but it seems Elon disagrees.

He posted on his official X account that “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”

Since Elon might be going through a rough patch, people in the comments expect him to use at least a percentage of his wealth to solve the problem.

Researchers have revealed that most rich men are lonely and depressed but have no one to talk to or share thoughts with because people expect them to be happy.

They find it hard to speak to others when they need comfort because it might end up on the internet.