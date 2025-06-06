Elon Musk says Trump would have lost the election without him; calls him ungrateful

The tension between Musk and Trump continues to rise as the two go head-to-head in their ongoing battle.

In recent updates, the billionaire has alleged that Trump wouldn’t be president had it not been for his intervention.

In response to a post a on X in which Trump said he would have win Pennsylvania without Musk’s help, the Tesla CEO revealed otherwise.

According to him, Trump would have lost the elections had not been for him. He also stated that aside Trump loosing, the Democrats would have controlled the House.

In a subsequent post, Musk referred to Trumps actions as being ungrateful.