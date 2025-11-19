Elon Musk slams singer Billie Eilish after she called him out for hoarding wealth

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and pop star Billie Eilish have erupted into a public feud after the singer launched a stinging criticism of him on social media, prompting a sharp response from the Tesla boss.

The clash began when Eilish shared a series of posts on Instagram last week, accusing Musk of hoarding wealth and failing to address global crises despite his vast fortune. Her remarks followed reports that a new Tesla compensation package could make Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

In her posts, the Grammy winner suggested Musk could use his resources to combat hunger, protect endangered wildlife, or help rebuild war-torn regions, but instead chose not to.

Musk fired back on X, reacting to a screenshot of Eilish’s criticism with a one-line jab, writing: “She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Eilish has increasingly used public platforms to condemn extreme wealth accumulation. At the WSJ Innovator Awards last month, an event attended by some of the world’s richest figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, she questioned why billionaires exist at all, noting that no one should hold that much money. The 22-year-old recently pledged more than $11 million from her ongoing tour to climate-related and humanitarian causes.