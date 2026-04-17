Elon Musk Slams South Africa’s Racist Apartheid 2.0 Laws, Demands Sanctions

Elon Musk is calling out South Africa’s discriminatory policies head-on, labeling them “super racist Apartheid 2.0” and urging the world to hit the country with sanctions if it refuses to change.

Quoting a post that said “South Africa should be sanctioned and shunned by the world,” Musk fired back: “If South Africa doesn’t change its super racist Apartheid 2.0 laws, the country must be sanctioned.”

The tech billionaire, who was born and raised in South Africa, has repeatedly hammered the nation’s post-apartheid rules like Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, which force companies to hand over ownership stakes and opportunities based on race. These laws, sold as “correction” for the past, he claims instead fueled farm seizures, white minority persecution, skyrocketing crime, and economic collapse under leaders who prioritize racial payback over progress.

Musk’s blunt warning cuts through the usual global silence on anti-white racism in South Africa. While the old apartheid ended decades ago, the new version flips the script with government-mandated discrimination that punishes competence and drives talent out of the country. Time to end the double standard: real equality means color-blind laws, not endless revenge. South Africa must scrap these failed policies or face the consequences.- DTP